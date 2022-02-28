Facts

13:58 28.02.2022

Ukraine welcomes decision of UN Security Council to hold emergency special session of UN General Assembly

Ukraine welcomes a decision of the overwhelming majority of the members of the United Nations Security Council, according to which, on February 28, 2022, an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to Russia's invasion of Ukraine begins its work.

"This tool, used in the event that the Security Council cannot effectively fulfill its main function of maintaining international peace and security due to the imposition of a veto by a permanent member of the Security Council, will only be used at the UN for the 11th time since 1950," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in an official statement released on Monday.

It is noted that the decision, against which only the aggressor country expectedly voted, confirmed "Russia's humiliating and shameful isolation on a global scale."

"Starting from February 28, all UN member states will be able to discuss in detail the situation around a phenomenon unprecedented for the 21st century – a full-scale war that the Russian Federation launched in the center of Europe. The first result of the work of this important session for our state should be the adoption of a resolution of the UN General Assembly with clear signals on the cessation of Russian aggression against Ukraine and the restoration of peace through the ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as well as a number of other important signals, including in the humanitarian sphere," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

They specify that this step will no longer allow Russia, which has been abusing its right of veto at the Security Council with impunity for years, to block the adoption of this important international document for Ukraine.

"Thank you for the strong support of Ukraine at the Security Council and we look forward to even greater support for our state at the General Assembly. We also look forward to the next meeting of the UN Security Council on February 28 to discuss the humanitarian needs of the civilian population in Ukraine," the ministry concluded.

Tags: #ukraine #un_security_council
