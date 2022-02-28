Facts

13:27 28.02.2022

Russian army attacks Kharkiv with Grad rocket launchers – A. Gerashchenko

The Russian army massively shelled Kharkiv with Grad multiple rocket launchers, as a result of the shelling dozens of people were killed, hundreds more were wounded, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said.

"Kharkiv has just been massively shelled with Grad multiple rocket launchers. Dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded! This horror must be seen by the whole world! Death to the occupiers!" Gerashchenko wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

