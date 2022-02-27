Ukrainian Armed Forces looking for column of enemy equipment marked with letter V, these are especially dangerous terrorists – Danilov

The Ukrainian military are looking for a convoy of enemy equipment, marked with the letter V, these are especially dangerous terrorists, moving towards Kyiv, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said.

"Attention! Urgent! Very important! The Ukrainian military are looking for a convoy of enemy equipment marked with the letter V. We emphasize! These are especially dangerous terrorists who arrived in Ukraine with a special task," he wrote on his Facebook on Sunday.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council noted that the equipment was moving towards Kyiv, and called on the citizens who recorded the location of the convoy to urgently inform the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Very important. We appeal to all citizens of Kyiv region and Kyiv! Everyone who saw, recorded, knows the location of this column, urgently provide data to the Ukrainian defenders, or, if possible, prevent their further movement. This is very important! Glory to Ukraine!" Danilov said.