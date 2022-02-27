Facts

07:28 27.02.2022

Missile hits Vasylkiv, oil depot on fire – mayor

1 min read

On Sunday night, the Russian army made a missile attack on the city of Vasylkiv near Kyiv, resulting in a fire at an oil depot.

"The oil depot is on fire. The enemy wants to destroy everything around. Today, during the day, ballistic missiles were fired at our airfield, but we will withstand everything," Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasinovych said in a video broadcast on Facebook.

The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, said in his Telegram channel that "a missile attack was made on the Vasylkiv oil depot belonged to BRSM."

Speaker of the State Emergency Service of Kyiv region Viktoria Ruban told Hromadske that there are no plans to evacuate the population from Vasylkiv yet. "There is no threat to people. More details later, now we are figuring everything out," she said.

At the same time, the State Service for Special Communications asks people to c

