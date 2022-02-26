Disconnecting Russia from SWIFT is concrete price for invading Ukraine – Zelensky

Russia's disconnection from the SWIFT international interbank network is a concrete price to pay for invading Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Our diplomats fought around the clock and with inspiration so that all European countries agreed on a strong and fair decision to disconnect Russia from the international interbank network. We have this victory. These are billions and billions of losses for Russia – a specific price for this vile invasion of our state," Zelensky said on Saturday evening in a video message about the situation in the country.