Facts

19:39 26.02.2022

Aggressor approaches Enerhodar, starts deploying Grad missiles aimed at Zaporizhia NPP – Interior Ministry

1 min read
Aggressor approaches Enerhodar, starts deploying Grad missiles aimed at Zaporizhia NPP – Interior Ministry

Aggressor approaches Enerhodar, starts deploying Grad missiles aimed at Zaporizhia NPP – Interior Ministry

KYIV. Feb 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announces a threat of shelling of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar by Grad missiles.

"Disturbing news from the Zaporizhia NPP, from Enerhodar. At this moment, Russian troops are approaching Enerhodar and begin to deploy Grad missiles aimed at Enerhodar and the Zaporizhia NPP," Vadim Denisenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said in a video message from the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the YouTube channel.

According to him, the relevant departments of Ukraine have already appealed to the international community due to the fact that there is a huge threat that the Russian invaders may start shooting at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

"The armed forces, the National Guard, the theoretic defense will do everything to prevent this, to destroy the enemy, but we must be ready for anything," he said.

Tags: #grads #zaporizhia_npp #enerhodar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:20 26.02.2022
Russian army uses Grad missile launchers hitting hospitals, kindergartens, residential buildings in Chernihiv – State Emergency Service

Russian army uses Grad missile launchers hitting hospitals, kindergartens, residential buildings in Chernihiv – State Emergency Service

10:20 04.02.2021
DTEK explains complete shutdown of Zaporizhia TPP by accident at Zaporizhiaoblenergo substation

DTEK explains complete shutdown of Zaporizhia TPP by accident at Zaporizhiaoblenergo substation

16:49 24.12.2020
Launch of 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska power grid opens up prospects for import of electricity to Romania within ENTSO-E – PM

Launch of 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska power grid opens up prospects for import of electricity to Romania within ENTSO-E – PM

14:59 31.05.2018
Energoatom plans to load Westinghouse fuel to four reactors of Zaporizhia NPP in 2019-2021

Energoatom plans to load Westinghouse fuel to four reactors of Zaporizhia NPP in 2019-2021

14:06 21.10.2015
EU hands over EUR 14 mln of state-of-the-art equipment to future National Training Centre at Zaporizhia NPP

EU hands over EUR 14 mln of state-of-the-art equipment to future National Training Centre at Zaporizhia NPP

14:51 19.10.2015
Energoatom preparing to expand use of Westinghouse fuel at Zaporizhia NPP

Energoatom preparing to expand use of Westinghouse fuel at Zaporizhia NPP

14:18 09.06.2015
Militants use modified "Grads" to shoot single shells towards Mariupol – Lysenko

Militants use modified "Grads" to shoot single shells towards Mariupol – Lysenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv railway station blacked out due to close shelling, people evacuated to shelter

Germany to send antitank systems, Stinger missiles to Ukraine - govt spokesman

Russian army uses Grad missile launchers hitting hospitals, kindergartens, residential buildings in Chernihiv – State Emergency Service

Aggressor makes airstrike on village of Sartana in Donbas, casualties reported

Borodianka shelling killed 6 people on Saturday, case opened – PGO

LATEST

National Guards capture reconnaissance group of Russian invaders in Kharkiv

Zelensky thanks Pope for praying for peace in Ukraine

Kyiv railway station blacked out due to close shelling, people evacuated to shelter

Germany to send antitank systems, Stinger missiles to Ukraine - govt spokesman

Оккупанты подорвали бетонную дамбу в Херсонской области для возобновления подачи днепровской воды в Крым

Use of cluster bombs with Petal mines by Russians recorded in Kharkiv – Prosecutor General

Lithuania closes airspace to Russian aircraft

Disconnecting Russia from SWIFT is concrete price for invading Ukraine – Zelensky

Отключение России от SWIFT – это конкретная цена за вторжение в Украину, заявил Зеленский

USA threatens Moscow with new sanctions in event of 'fall of Kyiv' – TV

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD