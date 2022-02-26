Aggressor approaches Enerhodar, starts deploying Grad missiles aimed at Zaporizhia NPP – Interior Ministry

KYIV. Feb 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announces a threat of shelling of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar by Grad missiles.

"Disturbing news from the Zaporizhia NPP, from Enerhodar. At this moment, Russian troops are approaching Enerhodar and begin to deploy Grad missiles aimed at Enerhodar and the Zaporizhia NPP," Vadim Denisenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said in a video message from the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the YouTube channel.

According to him, the relevant departments of Ukraine have already appealed to the international community due to the fact that there is a huge threat that the Russian invaders may start shooting at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

"The armed forces, the National Guard, the theoretic defense will do everything to prevent this, to destroy the enemy, but we must be ready for anything," he said.