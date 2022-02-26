Facts

19:07 26.02.2022

Ombudsman: since start of military aggression by Russia 5 children killed in shelling, another 33 wounded

2 min read
Ombudsman: since start of military aggression by Russia 5 children killed in shelling, another 33 wounded

Ombudsman: since start of military aggression by Russia 5 children killed in shelling, another 33 wounded

KYIV. Feb 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said that five children have been killed and 33 more have been injured since the beginning of Russia's military aggression.

"The military invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine has terrible consequences for the entire population. The most significant loss is human lives, especially children's lives. According to operational data, since the start of hostilities by the aggressor, 5 children have died from enemy shelling, and 33 more have been injured," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday.

According to her, only in the past 24 hours, due to the collapse of cars from the destroyed bridge of the Kyiv-Kovel-Yahodyn highway, a boy of approximately 8 years old was killed; National Children's Specialized Hospital Okhmatdet in Kyiv, a seven-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition due to gunshot wounds. The child is in intensive care in critical condition, and during an air strike on the city of Sartana, Donetsk region, a child was killed.

According to Denisova, in Sumy region, enemy aircraft scatter children's toys, mobile phones and valuables stuffed with explosives.

"The actions of the Russian Federation violate the right to life of children, guaranteed by Article 6 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and will certainly become key evidence in the course of the investigation by the Hague Court of war crimes committed by the aggressor state during the invasion of Ukraine," the ombudsman said.

Denisova said: "I ask the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the Red Cross Society to provide humanitarian and medical assistance to affected children and their families under martial law in Ukraine."

"No child should be a victim of war!" she said.

Tags: #children #ombudsman #killed #wounded
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:44 26.02.2022
Borodianka shelling killed 6 people on Saturday, case opened – PGO

Borodianka shelling killed 6 people on Saturday, case opened – PGO

18:39 26.02.2022
Occupiers shot at regular bus in Kharkiv region: 5 killed, 6 injured – Hromadske

Occupiers shot at regular bus in Kharkiv region: 5 killed, 6 injured – Hromadske

18:05 26.02.2022
Some 19 civilians killed in Donetsk region amid Russian shelling on Saturday – Head of Regional State Administration

Some 19 civilians killed in Donetsk region amid Russian shelling on Saturday – Head of Regional State Administration

10:50 26.02.2022
Russian aggression kills 198 Ukrainians, incl three children – Liashko

Russian aggression kills 198 Ukrainians, incl three children – Liashko

10:16 26.02.2022
Thirty-five people wounded in Kyiv, incl two children – Klitschko

Thirty-five people wounded in Kyiv, incl two children – Klitschko

16:53 25.02.2022
Enemy air strike in Vyshhorodska district of Kyiv kills four civilians, wounds 15 – Kyiv City State Administration

Enemy air strike in Vyshhorodska district of Kyiv kills four civilians, wounds 15 – Kyiv City State Administration

13:40 24.02.2022
Six people killed, 12 wounded in Brovary – Gerashchenko

Six people killed, 12 wounded in Brovary – Gerashchenko

12:02 24.02.2022
Three civilians killed in Vuhledar – Interior Ministry

Three civilians killed in Vuhledar – Interior Ministry

16:12 11.02.2022
Five wounded by gunshot amid clash between SBU officers, amber diggers in Rivne region

Five wounded by gunshot amid clash between SBU officers, amber diggers in Rivne region

17:33 07.02.2022
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, Ukrainian serviceman wounded

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, Ukrainian serviceman wounded

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv railway station blacked out due to close shelling, people evacuated to shelter

Germany to send antitank systems, Stinger missiles to Ukraine - govt spokesman

Russian army uses Grad missile launchers hitting hospitals, kindergartens, residential buildings in Chernihiv – State Emergency Service

Aggressor makes airstrike on village of Sartana in Donbas, casualties reported

Borodianka shelling killed 6 people on Saturday, case opened – PGO

LATEST

National Guards capture reconnaissance group of Russian invaders in Kharkiv

Zelensky thanks Pope for praying for peace in Ukraine

Kyiv railway station blacked out due to close shelling, people evacuated to shelter

Germany to send antitank systems, Stinger missiles to Ukraine - govt spokesman

Оккупанты подорвали бетонную дамбу в Херсонской области для возобновления подачи днепровской воды в Крым

Use of cluster bombs with Petal mines by Russians recorded in Kharkiv – Prosecutor General

Lithuania closes airspace to Russian aircraft

Disconnecting Russia from SWIFT is concrete price for invading Ukraine – Zelensky

Отключение России от SWIFT – это конкретная цена за вторжение в Украину, заявил Зеленский

Aggressor approaches Enerhodar, starts deploying Grad missiles aimed at Zaporizhia NPP – Interior Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD