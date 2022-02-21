Facts

16:54 21.02.2022

Border Guard Service denies violations of Russian border by Ukrainian subversive reconnaissance unit

Statements by the Russian force structures about the alleged violation of the Russian state border by the Ukrainian subversive reconnaissance unit are fake, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"The State Border Guard Service says there have been no violations of the state border in the direction of the Russian settlement of Mityakinskaya in Rostov region from the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities," the service said.

In addition, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine did not receive information from the Russian side about any non-standard situations at the border, including those related to the use of weapons.

"Such reports are nothing more than a provocation," the service said.

It is also noted that the Russian side also does not provide confirmation of such a statement.

Earlier, Moscow said the Russian security forces destroyed two infantry fighting vehicles and "five violators of the border of Russia from the subversive reconnaissance unit."

