Facts

17:23 30.07.2020

Self-isolation for persons coming to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories canceled from Aug 1 - Border Guard Service

2 min read
Self-isolation for persons coming to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories canceled from Aug 1 - Border Guard Service

In accordance with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 641, from August 1, persons traveling to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories do not need to undergo two weeks of self-isolation, spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko said.

"Changes have been made to the government decrees that regulate the procedure for crossing the disengagement line and the border with Crimea. And, in fact, citizens who will go from the occupied territories should not install the 'Diy Vdoma' application and, accordingly, be placed under self-isolation. At the same time, the government reserved the right, if necessary, to renew this norm if there are risks regarding the spread of coronavirus in these areas," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to Demchenko, Resolution No. 641 has already been adopted and published, but it comes into force on August 1. He also added that the document expands the list of persons who do not fall under self-isolation, and who do not need an insurance policy with regard to the category of foreign citizens.

Demchenko pointed out that the Ministry of Health of Ukraine will continue to form a list of countries, dividing them into "red" and "green" zones. Foreigners traveling to Ukraine must have an insurance policy, regardless of the country of origin and whether it is in the "green" or "red" zone.

"However, there are exceptions - these are foreigners and stateless persons who permanently reside in Ukraine, who are defined as refugees. And it is added that the insurance policy is also not needed by diplomats, representatives of official international institutions and military personnel of NATO countries who come to Ukraine to train the Armed Forces or participate in exercises," the spokesperson noted.

Demchenko also stressed that, according to the decree, the military personnel of NATO countries who arrive in Ukraine to participate in military exercises in Ukraine are not subject to self-isolation.

Tags: #isolation #occupied_territories #border_guard_service
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:22 17.06.2020
Russia continues policy of forced passport campaign for Ukrainians in Crimea – Reintegration ministry

Russia continues policy of forced passport campaign for Ukrainians in Crimea – Reintegration ministry

15:26 03.06.2020
Ukraine to reopen cafes, lift self-isolation for elderly people, allow church services indoors on June 5

Ukraine to reopen cafes, lift self-isolation for elderly people, allow church services indoors on June 5

15:49 17.03.2020
Checkpoints in Crimea closed until April 3 for some categories of citizens - Ministry for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and IDPs

Checkpoints in Crimea closed until April 3 for some categories of citizens - Ministry for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and IDPs

09:44 12.02.2020
Zelensky: We'll create program to motivate young people from temporarily occupied territories to retain Ukrainian citizenship

Zelensky: We'll create program to motivate young people from temporarily occupied territories to retain Ukrainian citizenship

10:17 07.02.2020
TV channel for temporarily occupied territories to launch its broadcasting on March 1 – Borodiansky

TV channel for temporarily occupied territories to launch its broadcasting on March 1 – Borodiansky

15:22 21.08.2018
Russia detains more than 150 ships heading for Ukrainian ports in Sea of Azov - Slobodian

Russia detains more than 150 ships heading for Ukrainian ports in Sea of Azov - Slobodian

09:44 14.04.2016
Former Kirovohrad governor Chernysh nominated as minister for occupied territories – Lutsenko

Former Kirovohrad governor Chernysh nominated as minister for occupied territories – Lutsenko

12:51 12.03.2016
Kyiv demands Kolchenko be transferred to regular prison cell in Russia

Kyiv demands Kolchenko be transferred to regular prison cell in Russia

17:36 26.12.2015
Border Service registers activeness of Russian air reconnaissance and militants on administrative border with Crimea

Border Service registers activeness of Russian air reconnaissance and militants on administrative border with Crimea

12:01 12.12.2015
Border Guard Service of Ukraine to resume military conscription in 2016 – Nazarenko

Border Guard Service of Ukraine to resume military conscription in 2016 – Nazarenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian parliament has no draft laws on elections in Donbas - speaker

Kravchuk, like Kuchma, will represent Ukraine in TCG on voluntary basis – Zelensky order

Minsk asking Kyiv to check involvement of detained fighters in commission of crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Embassy in Belarus

Kravchuk on joining TCG: it is not time to rest, I will do everything for peace in Donbas, until my last breath

Ukraine to initiate extradition of militants detained in Belarus – SBU

LATEST

Ukrainian parliament has no draft laws on elections in Donbas - speaker

Kravchuk, like Kuchma, will represent Ukraine in TCG on voluntary basis – Zelensky order

Minsk asking Kyiv to check involvement of detained fighters in commission of crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Embassy in Belarus

Belarus and Ukraine to comprehensively strengthen border regime on jointly protected border sections

Kravchuk on joining TCG: it is not time to rest, I will do everything for peace in Donbas, until my last breath

Ukraine to initiate extradition of militants detained in Belarus – SBU

Amid detention of Russians Minsk agrees with Kyiv to intensify interaction of border agencies

SBU finds out scheme of Ukrainian military goods supplied to Russia

Militants detained in Belarus could be used to destabilize situation before presidential elections

Hungary supports development of new law on national minorities in Ukraine – ambassador

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD