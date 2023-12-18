Polish carriers again block passage of trucks through Dorohusk – Yahodyn checkpoint - Border Guard Service

On Monday, December 18, after 15:00, Polish carriers began a protest rally on the access roads to Dorohusk – Yahodyn checkpoint. Information about its start was received from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland.

"The organizers of the protest plan to allow only one truck per hour. At the same time, they inform that vehicles with cargoes of a safe, humanitarian nature and transporting animals, perishable products, etc. will be allowed to pass," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

In addition, according to available information, the protesters do not plan to obstruct the movement of buses.