Border Guard Service accuses Russia of creating social tension on ORDLO territory due to non-admission of intl humanitarian aid

Russia's non-admission of humanitarian cargoes from international charitable organizations to the territory of the temporarily occupied regions of Donbas (ORDLO) creates social tension among local residents, the administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"On February 26, they [Russia and Russian-occupation forces in ORDLO] did not let the humanitarian aid en route to the occupied territories. Some 11 vehicles with humanitarian aid and representatives of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees were sent by the road corridor through the Schastia entry-exit checkpoint. The basis of the cargo was hygiene kits for schools and healthcare facilitites," the administration of the State Border Guard Service said.

They said Russian-occupation forces provided information according to which "they refuse to receive humanitarian aid and create social tension among the people."

"Due to this statement by the same Peskov [press secretary of Vladimir Putin] that the residents of Donbas are deprived of social security from their state are extremely cynical, since the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions aggravated after the arrival of the 'Russian world' in this territory," the border guard service said.

The service also said the cargo was able to get to the occupied territories only on March 1 due to the appropriate actions of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG).

In addition, according to the State Border Guard Service, "many Russian politicians openly speculate on the topic of humanitarian aid to the occupied territories, saying that if not Russia, then no one else will do it."

According to the information provided by the department, in 2020, Russia sent five humanitarian aid convoys to ORDLO, in total, 64 trucks. Russian "aid" was sent in violation of international law, as the convoys followed through a section of the border uncontrolled by Ukraine without proper clearance.

"It is not known what exactly the vehicles are transported, since the controlling authorities of Ukraine can only visually observe the passage of such 'humanitarian convoys' to the ORDLO territory," the Ukrainian border guards said.

They also said that on February 18 and 19, another humanitarian cargo was delivered to the occupied part of Donbas across the contact line.

Some 16 trucks followed through the Novotroitske entry-exit checkpoint to Donetsk. These convoys contained humanitarian aid from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

They delivered more than 145 tonnes of medical supplies, furniture, building materials, household appliances, food and hygiene kits.

In total, almost 535 tonnes of humanitarian cargo, mainly food products, have already been transported to ORDLO in 2021.