Facts

16:49 22.11.2022

Belarusian military use electronic warfare to complicate border surveillance for Ukrainian defense forces – Border Guard Service

The Belarusian military uses electronic warfare to complicate the monitoring of the border by the Ukrainian defense forces using unmanned aerial vehicles, said spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko.

"On the other side of the border, we also record the use of electronic warfare, which, among other things, is aimed at making it more difficult for the defense forces to monitor the state border line using unmanned aerial vehicles. The means used on the other side of the border are trying to strangle the work of drones used by Ukrainian defenders," Demchenko said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, at the moment there are no changes in the situation on the border of Ukraine with Belarus, it remains under our control.

"The units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, which were previously on the strengthening of the border with Ukraine, remain, covering their section of the border from us. However, we do not see any changes either in the numerical number of these units or in the nature of their actions," the spokesperson informed.

Demchenko assured that Ukraine understands the threat that may come from the territory of Belarus due to Russia's increased pressure on it.

"Therefore, we have done and will do everything to strengthen our border, including all elements related to engineering arrangement … It should be understood that, in addition to barriers, this is the destruction of possible ways that equipment can move across the border, this is also the mining of the terrain in the most threatening directions carried out by the Ukrainian military," he said.

Tags: #belarus #border_guard_service

