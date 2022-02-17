Diplomacy is only responsible way to resolve crisis on Russian-Ukrainian border

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called diplomacy the only responsible way to resolve the crisis on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

"There is another choice Russia can still make if there is any truth in its claims that it is committed to diplomacy. Diplomacy is the only responsible way to resolve this crisis. An essential part of this is through the implementation of the Minsk agreements," Blinken said, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Thursday.