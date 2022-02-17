Facts

21:14 17.02.2022

Diplomacy is only responsible way to resolve crisis on Russian-Ukrainian border

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called diplomacy the only responsible way to resolve the crisis on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

"There is another choice Russia can still make if there is any truth in its claims that it is committed to diplomacy. Diplomacy is the only responsible way to resolve this crisis. An essential part of this is through the implementation of the Minsk agreements," Blinken said, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Thursday.

21:25 17.02.2022
Blinken invites Lavrov to hold meeting in Europe next week

20:35 17.02.2022
Ukraine committed to peaceful resolution of Russian-Ukrainian conflict, but in case of escalation it will defend itself – Kyslytsya

19:53 17.02.2022
Zelensky tells European Council's President about shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska, thanks for initiative to hold donor' conference

19:41 17.02.2022
Servant of People head allows for reduction in VAT on certain food products

18:55 17.02.2022
Russia preparing to attack Ukraine in coming days – Blinken

18:09 17.02.2022
Deployment of Russian forces inside country, including near Ukraine borders, does not affect U.S. interests; no Russian forces in Ukrainian territory - document

09:58 17.02.2022
British Secretary of State Liz Truss to visit Ukraine on Feb 17

20:16 16.02.2022
European Parliament approves new package of macro-financial aid for Ukraine

19:47 16.02.2022
We cannot talk about withdrawal of Russian troops yet – Zelensky

19:42 16.02.2022
Ukrainian FM, OSCE Chair-in-Office agree to make every effort for SMM full functioning

Interfax-Ukraine
