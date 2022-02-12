Ukraine sees 38,212 new COVID-19 cases, 19,943 recoveries, 265 deaths in past 24 hours

As of Saturday morning, 38,212 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection were recorded in Ukraine, 19,943 people recovered, and 265 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

"More than 31 million vaccinations against COVID-19 have been made in Ukraine since the start of the vaccination campaign. Over February 11, in Ukraine: 38,212 new cases of coronavirus disease were recorded [including 3,029 children, and 864 healthcare workers]. Some 74,038 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. Some 20,260 people received the first dose, 32,286 people received the second dose, 725 people received an additional dose, and 20,767 people received a booster dose. Also over the past day: 3,753 people were hospitalized; 265 people died; and 19,943 people recovered," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

A day earlier, on February 11, some 41,229 new cases of COVID-19 were detected per day, on February 10, some 41,694 new cases of diseases were detected per day, and on February 9, some 38,257 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease were detected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine: 4.501 million people fell ill; 3.771 million people recovered; 102,668 people died.