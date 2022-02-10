IMF, EIB, G7 emphasize need to strengthen anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine, improve corporate governance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and G7 Ambassadors stressed the need to strengthen anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine and improve corporate governance, G7 Ambassadors for Reform in Ukraine reported on Twitter following a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Yesterday, the G7 ambassadors met with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss a wide range of issues. They reaffirmed their support for efforts to implement reforms and stressed the importance of fulfilling the conditions of the IMF Stand-By Arrangement and EU macro-financial assistance," the message says.

After that the ambassadors received an insightful update from the IMF and the EIB.

"All agreed on the need for strengthened anti-corruption institutions, comprehensive judicial reform and improved corporate governance to promote Ukraine's prosperity and resilience and meet its international commitments," the G7 Ambassadors tweeted.