16:32 09.02.2022

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Ukraine on Feb 9-11

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Ukraine on Feb 9-11

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will visit Ukraine this week for meetings with senior officials and a visit to Donbas.

According to the OSCE website, Zbigniew Rau will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk.

The talks will focus on current developments in Ukraine, steps to promote de-escalation and resolve the crisis in eastern Ukraine, as well as cooperation between the OSCE and Ukraine.

During his visit, Minister Rau will hold talks with the Special Envoy of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), the Head of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, the OSCE project cooperation, the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Ukraine and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).

On February 11, Rau will visit eastern Ukraine to monitor the security and humanitarian situation in conflict-affected areas.

Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) press service said that Zbigniew Rau would visit Ukraine on February 9 to February 11 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The visit to Ukraine will be Rau's first trip abroad as incumbent OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Thus, on February 10, Kuleba and Rau will hold talks, during which they will discuss efforts to de-escalate the security situation near the state border and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and intensify the political and diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict.

On February 10 at 11.45, Kuleba and Rau will hold a joint online press conference.

As reported, in the middle of February, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

