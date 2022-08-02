Facts

12:54 02.08.2022

Polish FM, OSCE Sec General visit Bucha

1 min read
Polish FM, OSCE Sec General visit Bucha

Polish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau and OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid visited Bucha (Kyiv region).

"FM Rau Zbigniew and OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid visited Bucha - a site of unthinkable cruelty. War crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine will not be forgotten. Those responsible will be brought to justice," according to a message posted on the Twitter page of the Polish OSCE chairmanship in 2022 on Tuesday.

Tags: #rau

