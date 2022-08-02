Zelensky meets in Kyiv with incumbent head of OSCE, Polish FM Rau

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the current head of the OSCE, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Zbigniew Rau to make efforts to free Ukrainians who were part of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission from enemy captivity.

According to the presidential press service, during a meeting held on Tuesday, Zelensky thanked the President and the government of Poland, as well as the entire Polish people for their strong support for Ukraine during a full-scale Russian invasion.

"These are powerful neighbors who help us today, at this historic moment, supporting us in different directions," he said, expressing gratitude to Poland for helping IDPs from Ukraine.

"They help in any way they can – hosting in families, helping our children, helping families find work and shelter," the head of state said.

The president said the legislative initiatives of Poland in support of the Ukrainians on the territory of this state. He said the Verkhovna Rada adopted a similar law on the special status of Poles in Ukraine. "I believe that there should be as many such things between our peoples as possible. Such unity testifies to the common future of our peoples, our independent sovereign states," he said.

Zelensky thanked Poland for defense assistance to Ukraine, in particular, for the supply of Krab self-propelled artillery mounts.