Facts

18:38 02.08.2022

Zelensky meets in Kyiv with incumbent head of OSCE, Polish FM Rau

2 min read
Zelensky meets in Kyiv with incumbent head of OSCE, Polish FM Rau

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the current head of the OSCE, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Zbigniew Rau to make efforts to free Ukrainians who were part of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission from enemy captivity.

According to the presidential press service, during a meeting held on Tuesday, Zelensky thanked the President and the government of Poland, as well as the entire Polish people for their strong support for Ukraine during a full-scale Russian invasion.

"These are powerful neighbors who help us today, at this historic moment, supporting us in different directions," he said, expressing gratitude to Poland for helping IDPs from Ukraine.

"They help in any way they can – hosting in families, helping our children, helping families find work and shelter," the head of state said.

The president said the legislative initiatives of Poland in support of the Ukrainians on the territory of this state. He said the Verkhovna Rada adopted a similar law on the special status of Poles in Ukraine. "I believe that there should be as many such things between our peoples as possible. Such unity testifies to the common future of our peoples, our independent sovereign states," he said.

Zelensky thanked Poland for defense assistance to Ukraine, in particular, for the supply of Krab self-propelled artillery mounts.

Tags: #osce #zelensky #rau

MORE ABOUT

18:19 02.08.2022
OSCE presence in Ukraine to continue without Russia's consent – Rau

OSCE presence in Ukraine to continue without Russia's consent – Rau

17:58 02.08.2022
OSCE launches large, ambitious program for Ukraine – OSCE Chairman-in-Office

OSCE launches large, ambitious program for Ukraine – OSCE Chairman-in-Office

16:40 02.08.2022
Zelensky, in talk with Stoltenberg, notes importance of Ukraine receiving non-lethal military aid from NATO in short time

Zelensky, in talk with Stoltenberg, notes importance of Ukraine receiving non-lethal military aid from NATO in short time

13:16 02.08.2022
Zelensky replaces leadership of SBU’s Dept of information and analytical support – decrees

Zelensky replaces leadership of SBU’s Dept of information and analytical support – decrees

12:54 02.08.2022
Polish FM, OSCE Sec General visit Bucha

Polish FM, OSCE Sec General visit Bucha

11:24 02.08.2022
Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

11:16 02.08.2022
Zelensky: Power of democratic world makes mark on battlefield in Ukraine

Zelensky: Power of democratic world makes mark on battlefield in Ukraine

10:05 02.08.2022
Zelensky: Grain exports from Ukraine depend on fulfillment of security parameters, which is responsibility of UN and Turkey

Zelensky: Grain exports from Ukraine depend on fulfillment of security parameters, which is responsibility of UN and Turkey

17:50 01.08.2022
Zelensky, Macron discuss arms supplies, documenting Russian war crimes

Zelensky, Macron discuss arms supplies, documenting Russian war crimes

17:29 01.08.2022
Conversation between Zelensky and Biden may be organized in near future

Conversation between Zelensky and Biden may be organized in near future

AD

HOT NEWS

Russians launch missile attack on Chervonohrad district – Lviv local authorities

OSCE presence in Ukraine to continue without Russia's consent – Rau

OSCE launches large, ambitious program for Ukraine – OSCE Chairman-in-Office

Zelensky, in talk with Stoltenberg, notes importance of Ukraine receiving non-lethal military aid from NATO in short time

Russia has lost about 41,170 military personnel in Ukraine since start of full–scale invasion - AFU General Staff

LATEST

Russians launch missile attack on Chervonohrad district – Lviv local authorities

Rada officials urge world to contribute to objective investigation of terrorist attack in Olenivka, recognize Russia as terrorist state, strengthen sanctions

Azov regiment on recognition of 'terrorist organization' in Russia: Russia looking for new reasons for its crimes

Crimean prosecutor's office announces seizure of four ships exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea – media

SBU liquidates million-strong bot farm destabilizing situation in Ukraine on order of political force

Russia has lost about 41,170 military personnel in Ukraine since start of full–scale invasion - AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Ombudsman doesn’t receive response from UN to inquiries about mass murder of POWs in Olenivka

USA allocates another $550 mln in security assistance to Ukraine - White House

Invaders fire at evacuation bus near Dovhiv: two people killed, two more seriously injured – Vilkul

Biden signs memo on allocation of $550 mln of security assistance to Ukraine – White House

AD
AD
AD
AD