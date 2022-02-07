Czech, Austrian, Slovak FMs to jointly visit Ukraine on Feb 7-8

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok will together visit Ukraine on February 7-8 on the invitation of their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

The first ever visit by the foreign ministers of the Slavkov or Austerlitz format to Kyiv is to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service said in a statement.

Kuleba and his Czech, Slovak and Austrian counterparts will hold talks with key agenda items such as "further support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, the implementation of a comprehensive containment package for the Russian Federation, strengthening security cooperation, supporting the economic and financial stability of our state," it said.

The Slavkov format ministers are also planning to visit the zone of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation to familiarize themselves with the current situation, Kyiv said.