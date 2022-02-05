Facts

11:32 05.02.2022

Canada sends plane with military assistance, instructors to Ukraine

1 min read
Canada sends plane with military assistance, instructors to Ukraine

Canada has sent a plane to Ukraine with a cargo of non-lethal weapons and instructors who will teach Ukrainian servicemen to work with them, the press service of the Canadian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Among the sent equipment: personal protective and load carriage equipment, as well as surveillance and detection equipment," the Canadian Ministry of Defense said in a release on its website.

The ministry added that the C-177 Globemaster aircraft, which took off from the Trenton base, will also arrive in Ukraine with Canadian servicemen who will "assist with its integration" and teach the Ukrainian security forces how to work with it.

"These CAF personnel will then remain in Ukraine to provide additional mentoring to the Ukrainian security forces," the message says.

Tags: #ukraine #canada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 05.02.2022
Stoltenberg, Macron discuss build-up of Russian military power around Ukraine

Stoltenberg, Macron discuss build-up of Russian military power around Ukraine

14:11 05.02.2022
Ukraine records 42,533 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

Ukraine records 42,533 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

11:13 05.02.2022
Fitch downgrades Ukraine's 'B' rating forecast to stable

Fitch downgrades Ukraine's 'B' rating forecast to stable

19:21 04.02.2022
Zelensky, German Chancellor to meet on Feb 14 – President's Office

Zelensky, German Chancellor to meet on Feb 14 – President's Office

14:56 04.02.2022
German FM to visit Ukraine, go to contact line

German FM to visit Ukraine, go to contact line

18:55 03.02.2022
Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement to expand production of drones - Zelensky

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement to expand production of drones - Zelensky

18:47 03.02.2022
Ukraine, EU and NATO launch new format for discussing security issues – Chentsov

Ukraine, EU and NATO launch new format for discussing security issues – Chentsov

18:41 03.02.2022
FTA will extend trade between Ukraine and Turkey up to $10 bln – talks between Zelensky and Erdogan

FTA will extend trade between Ukraine and Turkey up to $10 bln – talks between Zelensky and Erdogan

18:27 03.02.2022
Ukraine, Turkey sign FTA agreement

Ukraine, Turkey sign FTA agreement

16:40 03.02.2022
EIB concerned about escalation of conflict by Russia, but keeps projects in Ukraine unchanged

EIB concerned about escalation of conflict by Russia, but keeps projects in Ukraine unchanged

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Head of European Council discusses situation in region with Zelensky

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukraine records 42,533 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Feb 7-8

Zelensky, German Chancellor to meet on Feb 14 – President's Office

LATEST

Head of European Council discusses situation in region with Zelensky

MPs can apply to Constitutional Court on conformity with Constitution of president's appointment of Sukhachov as director of SBI - Razumkov

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas - JFO HQ

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kvien urges SAPO election panel to stop listening to corrupt interests

German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Feb 7-8

'Diia.City' is one of best tax systems worldwide, providing 5 times lower taxes than tax payment under general system - Fedorov

At least 70% of adult Ukrainians must be COVID-19 vaccinated by end of 2022 – updated national vaccination plan

Zelensky thanks Ukrainian futsal team for game: You're our heroes

USA starts transfer to Europe of 82nd Airborne Division units

Kuleba, Blinken discuss further steps to contain Russia's aggressive intentions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD