Canada sends plane with military assistance, instructors to Ukraine

Canada has sent a plane to Ukraine with a cargo of non-lethal weapons and instructors who will teach Ukrainian servicemen to work with them, the press service of the Canadian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Among the sent equipment: personal protective and load carriage equipment, as well as surveillance and detection equipment," the Canadian Ministry of Defense said in a release on its website.

The ministry added that the C-177 Globemaster aircraft, which took off from the Trenton base, will also arrive in Ukraine with Canadian servicemen who will "assist with its integration" and teach the Ukrainian security forces how to work with it.

"These CAF personnel will then remain in Ukraine to provide additional mentoring to the Ukrainian security forces," the message says.