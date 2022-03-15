SBI seizes weapons during searches at MPs Rabinovych, Chorny, Voloshyn

Officers of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) conducted searches at a number of MPs of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary faction who illegally crossed or planned to cross the state border of Ukraine, the agency said on its website on Tuesday.

"In particular, three guns and large amounts of cash in hryvnias and dollars were seized from MP Vadym Rabinovych; two grenades (F-1 and RGD-5) from MP Viktor Chorny, and a pistol was found from MP Oleh Voloshyn, among other things," the SBI said.

Investigative actions were conducted as part of an investigation into the illegal actions of law enforcement officials who contributed to a number of people, including MPS, in illegally crossing the border. Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding power or official authority by a law enforcement officer that entailed grave consequences).