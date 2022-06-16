Facts

17:29 16.06.2022

Court bans activities of Shariy Party – Justice Ministry

The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal (Lviv) ruled to ban the activities of the Shariy Party as such, which is aimed at undermining the sovereignty of Ukraine.

"Today, the court banned the activities of the Shariy Party. In general, at the moment, the court of first instance has decided to ban nine pro-Russian political parties and those whose activities are aimed at undermining sovereignty. In addition to the Shariy Party, a decision was made today regarding the Left Opposition party, whose activities are also prohibited," the Ministry of Justice said on its Facebook page.

