Prytula intends to register new political party in 2022

TV presenter and ex-candidate for MPs from the Holos party Serhiy Prytula announced his intention to register a new political party headed by him in 2022.

"The party itself is now somewhat in a virtual state. In 2022, we will enter the regime of subjectivity of party registration, of course," Prytula said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

According to him, the name of the political force will not be named, like "Smart Politics" or, for example, "At the Shelter."

"I am a big opponent of combining my surname with the name of the party. And I never liked the name blocks. Exclusively considering the possibility of some manipulations later in the elections in the ballots and so on, perhaps the surname will be mentioned somewhere on the side in order to better identify the party. But the name itself will not contain the word "Prytula" or "at Prytulok" (at the Shelter), Prytula said.

The TV presenter also said that his party structure is now developing.