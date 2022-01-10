Facts

09:54 10.01.2022

Prytula intends to register new political party in 2022

1 min read
Prytula intends to register new political party in 2022

TV presenter and ex-candidate for MPs from the Holos party Serhiy Prytula announced his intention to register a new political party headed by him in 2022.

"The party itself is now somewhat in a virtual state. In 2022, we will enter the regime of subjectivity of party registration, of course," Prytula said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

According to him, the name of the political force will not be named, like "Smart Politics" or, for example, "At the Shelter."

"I am a big opponent of combining my surname with the name of the party. And I never liked the name blocks. Exclusively considering the possibility of some manipulations later in the elections in the ballots and so on, perhaps the surname will be mentioned somewhere on the side in order to better identify the party. But the name itself will not contain the word "Prytula" or "at Prytulok" (at the Shelter), Prytula said.

The TV presenter also said that his party structure is now developing.

Tags: #prytula #party
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:51 07.06.2021
Prytula remains in politics, but leaves Holos party

Prytula remains in politics, but leaves Holos party

19:57 25.10.2020
European Solidarity notes unprecedented number of violations on election day

European Solidarity notes unprecedented number of violations on election day

12:17 13.10.2020
Holos negotiates unification with seven parties – Prytula

Holos negotiates unification with seven parties – Prytula

19:23 28.09.2020
Democratic Axe party files lawsuit due to being refused to participate in elections to Kyiv City Council

Democratic Axe party files lawsuit due to being refused to participate in elections to Kyiv City Council

16:08 11.08.2020
Prytula runs for Kyiv mayor from Holos Party

Prytula runs for Kyiv mayor from Holos Party

12:23 22.07.2019
One-party system is always a lure to usurp power - Deputy PM Kyrylenko

One-party system is always a lure to usurp power - Deputy PM Kyrylenko

18:14 21.07.2019
Servant of the People pro-presidential party records over 100 violations at Ukrainian parliamentary elections

Servant of the People pro-presidential party records over 100 violations at Ukrainian parliamentary elections

14:10 26.09.2018
Murayev will head Nashi Party

Murayev will head Nashi Party

15:35 13.06.2017
NABU, PGO continuing investigation of Party of Regions 'secret ledgers'

NABU, PGO continuing investigation of Party of Regions 'secret ledgers'

11:44 10.04.2017
We establish new political party – Taruta

We establish new political party – Taruta

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

Ukrainian MFA condemns violence in Kazakhstan, calls on parties to take measures to de-escalate situation

NATO helping Ukraine meet criteria for membership – Stoltenberg

Ukraine calls on new German govt to immediately provide Kyiv with defense weapons to defend against Russia

LATEST

Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

An-225 Mriya Ukrainian aircraft damages gear when landing in Poland – Antonov

Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

Ukrainian MFA condemns violence in Kazakhstan, calls on parties to take measures to de-escalate situation

NATO helping Ukraine meet criteria for membership – Stoltenberg

Court extends house arrest of Medvedchuk on episode of coal supply from Donbas

NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting takes place at time important for European security – Stoltenberg

Putin: We will not allow color revolutions to happen

Ukrainians not injured during mass events in Kazakhstan, embassy provides assistance to those who cannot leave country - MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD