Verkhovna Rada sets up TIC to investigate facts that contributed to Russia's occupation of Crimea

The Verkhovna Rada has set up a temporary commission of inquiry (TIC) of the parliament to investigate the facts that contributed to the Russian Federation's temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Some 206 MPs voted for the corresponding draft resolution No. 4657 at the plenary session on Tuesday.

According to the explanatory note to the document, the TIC is responsible for verifying the facts and persons who led to the temporary occupation of Crimea, the investigation of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and criminal proceedings against persons who contributed to the annexation of the peninsula. Among the tasks of the TIC is also to initiate the issue of bringing the perpetrators of the temporary occupation to justice under Ukrainian law.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the factions European Solidarity, Holos and Opposition Platform - For Life did not give a single vote for the creation of the TIC.

According to the rules of procedure of the parliament, a resolution is considered adopted if at least 150 MPs voted for it, and the bill - 226 votes in favor.