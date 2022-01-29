Zelensky, Macron discuss further diplomatic dialogue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized in a telephone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the need for further diplomatic dialogue and called for continuing meetings and talks thanks to which escalation is reduced.

"We are glad that work of the Normandy format has resumed, it is one of steps towards peace. As long as there is a favorable climate for the dialogue, time must be filled with meetings and talks. As long as diplomatic efforts are ongoing, the likelihood of further escalation is reduced," Zelensky wrote on his Instagram page on Friday evening.

The press service of the President reported that the heads of state noted that for the first time since 2019, a document has been agreed on the results of negotiations.

Zelensky noted Macron's role in organizing and holding a meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four in Paris on January 26 and thanked the French leader for consistent support of Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The parties also agreed to maintain the dynamic pace and accelerate the next meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format participating countries. They also discussed the importance of activating the work of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) and its subgroups in order to make rapid progress in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

Zelensky and Macron positively noted the visit to Paris of the Ukrainian delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

The Ukrainian President also noted the interest in the successful implementation of the existing significant bilateral economic agreements, as well as in the development of new specific projects.