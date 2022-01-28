Some 600 foreign guests expected for NATO PA spring session in Kyiv

Almost 600 foreign guests will arrive at the NATO PA session in Kyiv in May, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"Up to 600 foreign guests are expected to arrive. The NATO PA session will consist of a plenary session, committee meetings, protocol events, study visits," Stefanchuk said at a meeting of the organizing committee to arrange and hold the spring session of the NATO PA on May 27 to May 30, 2022.

According to the parliament's website, the Verkhovna Rada chairman said that issues related to the organization of the event would require the involvement of the Cabinet of Ministers, the President's Office of Ukraine, some ministries and departments.

The meeting participants approved the composition of the working group for the preparation and holding of the NATO PA session (subject to possible additions), the places and dates of meetings and side events within the NATO PA spring session.