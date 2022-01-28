Facts

15:49 28.01.2022

Some 600 foreign guests expected for NATO PA spring session in Kyiv

1 min read
Some 600 foreign guests expected for NATO PA spring session in Kyiv

Almost 600 foreign guests will arrive at the NATO PA session in Kyiv in May, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"Up to 600 foreign guests are expected to arrive. The NATO PA session will consist of a plenary session, committee meetings, protocol events, study visits," Stefanchuk said at a meeting of the organizing committee to arrange and hold the spring session of the NATO PA on May 27 to May 30, 2022.

According to the parliament's website, the Verkhovna Rada chairman said that issues related to the organization of the event would require the involvement of the Cabinet of Ministers, the President's Office of Ukraine, some ministries and departments.

The meeting participants approved the composition of the working group for the preparation and holding of the NATO PA session (subject to possible additions), the places and dates of meetings and side events within the NATO PA spring session.

Tags: #nato #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:32 28.01.2022
Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

13:04 28.01.2022
Ukraine's satellite Sich-2-1 cannot yet generate enough electricity in orbit – Pivdenne Design Bureau

Ukraine's satellite Sich-2-1 cannot yet generate enough electricity in orbit – Pivdenne Design Bureau

12:53 28.01.2022
Ukraine, Canada to expand free trade area

Ukraine, Canada to expand free trade area

10:15 28.01.2022
USA convenes meeting of UNSC because of threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

USA convenes meeting of UNSC because of threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

09:49 28.01.2022
Ukraine sees 34,408 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 34,408 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

12:50 27.01.2022
Ukraine to receive EUR 73 mln technical assistance from Denmark within DANEP in 2022-2026

Ukraine to receive EUR 73 mln technical assistance from Denmark within DANEP in 2022-2026

10:49 27.01.2022
Ukraine registers 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

20:47 26.01.2022
European Parliament delegation to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 30

European Parliament delegation to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 30

20:38 26.01.2022
Blinken: USA say they believe NATO's 'open door' policy is correct

Blinken: USA say they believe NATO's 'open door' policy is correct

19:39 26.01.2022
Ukrainians' commitment to democracy, their willingness to be in NATO have to be supported – US Under Secretary of State

Ukrainians' commitment to democracy, their willingness to be in NATO have to be supported – US Under Secretary of State

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biden, von der Leyen announce joint work on gas supplies to EU if Russia invades Ukraine

Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

Reznikov: No military actions noticeably different from what happened last spring being observed now

President of European Commission: EU discussing all possible sanctions for Russia, incl disconnecting from SWIFT, stopping Nord Stream 2 if Russia attacks Ukraine

USA convenes meeting of UNSC because of threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

LATEST

Biden, von der Leyen announce joint work on gas supplies to EU if Russia invades Ukraine

Reznikov: If Germany doesn't change its position on repelling Russia's aggression, Berlin will have to deal with problem of GDR

Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

Reznikov: No military actions noticeably different from what happened last spring being observed now

Ukraine's MFA reacts to decision of Crimean museums regarding Scythian gold

President of European Commission: EU discussing all possible sanctions for Russia, incl disconnecting from SWIFT, stopping Nord Stream 2 if Russia attacks Ukraine

Health Ministry expects third less deaths from COVID-19 at Omicron wave peak compared to Delta peak – minister

Reznikov on assistance received from Ukraine's partners: This figure is more optimistic than media say

Rada sets up commission to investigate possible corruption in tax, customs, possible abuses at Naftogaz

USA 'one way or another' will prevent Nord Stream 2 from operating if Russia invades Ukraine – Nuland

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD