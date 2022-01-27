Ukraine to receive EUR 73 mln technical assistance from Denmark within DANEP in 2022-2026

Denmark has agreed to consider additional support opportunities to ensure the financial and economic stability of Ukraine, according to a report on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Thursday following the talks between Foreign Ministers of both countries Dmytro Kuleba and Jeppe Kofod during the visit of the Ukrainian minister to Copenhagen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that, according to the decision of the Danish government, Ukraine will become a key recipient of Danish technical assistance under the next phase of the Danish Neighbourhood Programme (DANEP) in the period 2022-2026 with a total budget of EUR 170 million, 73 of which will be sent to projects in Ukraine.

In addition, Kuleba and Kofod discussed the implementation of common investment projects.

"We highly appreciate the desire of the Danish government to increase economic and investment cooperation with Ukraine. This sends a clear signal to foreign investors that, despite security challenges, the situation remains under control, our state is demonstrating economic growth, it is attractive for investment and successful commercial projects," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy informed his Danish counterpart about the security situation near the state border and in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, as well as about the results of the meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format states in Paris on January 26. "Denmark is showing real leadership, standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine at this time of heightened threats from Russia," Kuleba said.

The minister added that Ukraine greatly appreciates Denmark's unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine both at the bilateral level and within the EU and NATO. According to the minister, Denmark's allocation of additional EUR 22 million for Ukraine's security sector is an important contribution to Ukraine's resilience and security.

The parties separately discussed the preparation of a package of tough EU economic sanctions against the Russian Federation, as well as strengthening cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity.

The minister also met with leading experts and representatives of Danish non-governmental organizations, to whom he spoke about Ukraine's efforts to protect peace, justice and security in Europe, and the search for ways of the political and diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict.