10:22 19.01.2022

Poroshenko calls on Western partners to provide Ukraine with more weapons, impose powerful sanctions against Russia

Fifth president of Ukraine, leader of European Solidarity Petro Poroshenko called on Western partners to provide Ukraine with more weapons and impose strong sanctions against the Russian Federation, the press service of Eurosolidarity reported.

“What we need today is to make Russia weaker and this is possible thanks to sanctions. And Ukraine should be made stronger. Every day we must receive new defensive lethal weapons, including electronic defense equipment, air defense, anti-tank weapons, intelligence. Unfortunately, we do not have enough of this. However, there is a positive trend, the West is increasing the corresponding supplies," Poroshenko said in an interview with CNN.

He said that Ukraine has a positive experience in the line of the British Ministry of Defense [Great Britain delivered a batch of light anti-tank weapons to Ukraine].

Poroshenko noted that the more assistance Ukraine receives, the more likely it is not to have Russian aggression. He also said that in order to strengthen internal unity, it is necessary to consolidate all democratic forces and, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, hold a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will arrive in Ukraine on a visit.

“We must now increase the price that Putin will pay thanks to the ‘hellish sanctions’ against him. Thanks to a significant increase in the defense potential of Ukraine, thousands of Russians will die here. We do not need NATO soldiers, but we will definitely defend our land. Nord Stream 2, which is Putin's attempt to destroy the energy security of European countries, should also be stopped, because it is not an economic or energy project. And Ukraine should receive, as we were promised, a NATO Membership Action Plan," Poroshenko said.

