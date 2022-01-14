Facts

09:38 14.01.2022

Stable connection established with Sich-2-30 satellite, all on-board systems operate normally - Zelensky

1 min read
The National Space Facilities Control and Test Center near the town of Dunayevtsi in Khmelnytsky region successfully conducted the first communication session with the Sich-2-30 satellite, which was launched into space today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Currently, a stable connection has been established with the device, all its on-board systems are operating normally. The data obtained thanks to Sich-2-30 will help Ukrainian farmers, cartographers, as well as in the field of forestry and water management, security and defense, monitoring of emergencies and natural disasters," Zelensky wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The President said that successful implementation of such large-scale space projects would continue to provide Ukraine with a worthy place among the leading space nations of the world, and the domestic aerospace industry would be Ukraine's hallmark.

Zelensky also thanked the workers of the Ukrainian aerospace industry, thanks to whom this mission took place: "their selfless work gives impetus to the development of many areas of the Ukrainian economy and strengthens the prestige of Ukraine in the world."

Tags: #satellite #zelensky #sich
Interfax-Ukraine
