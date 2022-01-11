Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

A probable Russia's attack on Ukraine will be a verdict for NATO and a big problem for Western countries, head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

According to him, the principled position of Ukraine is that any discussion of issues of the security system in Europe should begin with Ukraine. At the same time, the victory of Ukraine will be a victory for all its Western partners, the continuation of the war in Ukraine or the escalation of the situation will be one of the greatest defeats of these partners.

"Let's start talking about this after the end of the war in Ukraine. Russia's attack on Ukraine will be the end of any security not only in Europe, but throughout the world," Yermak said in an interview with the British television channel "Channel 4", answering the question that he responded to Russians who express concerns about security and the deployment of NATO weapons in Ukraine.

Yermak also noted that he is confident that 90% of the population of Ukraine will defend their country. At the same time, Ukraine is currently more ready for a possible Russian attack than it was in 2014, he stressed.

"If this happens [Russia's attack on Ukraine], this will be a verdict for NATO and a big problem, because all Western countries will have to explain to their societies why they have been talking for so long - and it happened ... NATO membership is recorded as a goal in our Constitution. Only Ukrainian society and NATO member states can make this decision. If any of the NATO countries is against this decision, let them say it honestly," Yermak said.