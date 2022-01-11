Facts

15:57 11.01.2022

Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

2 min read
Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

A probable Russia's attack on Ukraine will be a verdict for NATO and a big problem for Western countries, head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

According to him, the principled position of Ukraine is that any discussion of issues of the security system in Europe should begin with Ukraine. At the same time, the victory of Ukraine will be a victory for all its Western partners, the continuation of the war in Ukraine or the escalation of the situation will be one of the greatest defeats of these partners.

"Let's start talking about this after the end of the war in Ukraine. Russia's attack on Ukraine will be the end of any security not only in Europe, but throughout the world," Yermak said in an interview with the British television channel "Channel 4", answering the question that he responded to Russians who express concerns about security and the deployment of NATO weapons in Ukraine.

Yermak also noted that he is confident that 90% of the population of Ukraine will defend their country. At the same time, Ukraine is currently more ready for a possible Russian attack than it was in 2014, he stressed.

"If this happens [Russia's attack on Ukraine], this will be a verdict for NATO and a big problem, because all Western countries will have to explain to their societies why they have been talking for so long - and it happened ... NATO membership is recorded as a goal in our Constitution. Only Ukrainian society and NATO member states can make this decision. If any of the NATO countries is against this decision, let them say it honestly," Yermak said.

Tags: #yermak #nato #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:24 11.01.2022
Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

12:20 11.01.2022
Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate plans to inspect spent nuclear fuel storage in Jan – regulator head

Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate plans to inspect spent nuclear fuel storage in Jan – regulator head

09:44 11.01.2022
USA approves additional $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – media

USA approves additional $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – media

19:06 10.01.2022
Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

17:56 10.01.2022
Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

16:25 10.01.2022
Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

14:42 10.01.2022
NATO helping Ukraine meet criteria for membership – Stoltenberg

NATO helping Ukraine meet criteria for membership – Stoltenberg

10:24 10.01.2022
Ukraine calls on new German govt to immediately provide Kyiv with defense weapons to defend against Russia

Ukraine calls on new German govt to immediately provide Kyiv with defense weapons to defend against Russia

14:26 08.01.2022
Some 3,195 new COVID-19 cases, 1,942 recoveries, 76 deaths recorded in Ukraine per day

Some 3,195 new COVID-19 cases, 1,942 recoveries, 76 deaths recorded in Ukraine per day

12:42 07.01.2022
Ukraine records 7,177 new COVID-19 cases, 5,595 recoveries, 192 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 7,177 new COVID-19 cases, 5,595 recoveries, 192 deaths in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Additional UAH 1 bln allocated for police salaries - Monastyrsky

About 150 Ukrainians apply for help in returning from Kazakhstan - MFA

Normandy format participants to continue contacts at level of advisers to agree on new summit of Normandy Four leaders

USA approves additional $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – media

Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

LATEST

The "Jewish Library" has published a book about the Israeli secret service - Boris Lozhkin

Additional UAH 1 bln allocated for police salaries - Monastyrsky

About 150 Ukrainians apply for help in returning from Kazakhstan - MFA

Normandy format participants to continue contacts at level of advisers to agree on new summit of Normandy Four leaders

An-225 Mriya Ukrainian aircraft damages gear when landing in Poland – Antonov

Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

Ukrainian MFA condemns violence in Kazakhstan, calls on parties to take measures to de-escalate situation

Court extends house arrest of Medvedchuk on episode of coal supply from Donbas

NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting takes place at time important for European security – Stoltenberg

Putin: We will not allow color revolutions to happen

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD