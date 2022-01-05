Facts

15:53 05.01.2022

Ukraine's MFA expands recommendations for Ukrainian citizens in Kazakhstan

2 min read
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainians in Kazakhstan should not leave their place of residence unless absolutely necessary and always have identity documents with them.

"In connection with the events in a number of regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainian citizens who are on the territory of this country should constantly monitor information about the development of the situation, exercise increased vigilance and caution, strictly follow the instructions and orders of representatives of local authorities and law enforcement agencies, not leave their place of residence unless absolutely necessary, and always have identity documents with them," the MFA press service said.

In addition, citizens of Ukraine are encouraged to register in the electronic system Friend.

In case of circumstances requiring immediate consular assistance, you should immediately contact the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Kazakhstan (tel.: +7 705 755 66 10, e-mail: emb_kz@mfa.gov.ua, consul_kz@mfa.gov.ua) or call a round-the-clock hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +38 044 238 16 57, e-mail: cons_or@mfa.gov.ua.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Embassy in Kazakhstan urged Ukrainians to refrain from arriving in Kazakhstan due to the introduction of a state of emergency from January 5 to January 19, 2022 in Almaty, Almaty and Mangistau regions.

Rallies against a sharp rise in liquefied gas prices first started in Zhanaozen, a city in Mangistau region in western Kazakhstan, on January 2, then escalating into mass protests with economic and political demands across the country. Clashes between protesters and the police occurred in Almaty on January 4.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree early on Wednesday morning, introducing a state of emergency, from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., in Almaty and Mangistau and Almaty region until January 19.

The Kazakh government resigned in the early hours of Wednesday as well.

Tags: #recommendations #mfa #kazakhstan
