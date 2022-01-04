Facts

20:35 04.01.2022

New artifacts of Roman Empire times found in north of Lviv region

Archaeologists have discovered new sensational finds from the times of the Roman Empire near the village of Kariv, Chervonohrad district, Lviv region, according to the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

"Exploration excavations of the newly discovered monument of the times of the Germanic tribes have discovered two new unique archaeological objects: a burial with ritual objects inside and an in-depth structure, the purpose of which remains a mystery so far," the message says.

The find dates back to the beginning of the 3rd century A.D. and is attributed to the Wielbar culture, which was left by the East German tribes of the Goths.

"In the burial, apart from human remains, archaeologists found fragments of two glass goblets, which have no analogues in Ukraine. And also fragments of a horny three-layer ridge, a bronze fastener (fibula), a part of a wooden box covered with bronze plates with decorative nails and a half of a token made of white paste glass. Such tokens were used for Roman board games," said Olena Vasylko, director of the Department of Architecture and Urban Development of the Lviv Regional Administration.

They began to explore the vicinity of the village of Kariv in 2017. "Kariv, as an archaeological find is a discovery of the century. And not only for Ukraine: a bronze cauldron with attaches in the form of male figures, which we found a long time ago, is the third find in the world. In addition, the burial ground testifies that people lived in these territories, about the existence of which is still unknown in the Ukrainian territories. We assume that this is a group of people from the Middle Danube who settled here as a result of extraordinary circumstances, namely the so-called Marcomannic wars of 166-180 years," said head of the excavation, associate professor of the Department of Archeology of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv Yaroslav Onyschuk.

