Former world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has entered the top 10 richest boxers in the world in history according to the Manchester Evening News.

The brother of mayor of Kyiv, leader of the UDAR party, Vitali Klitschko, earned GBP 58 million during his career, which allowed him to take 10th place in the ranking, the ezine reports.

In addition to Wladimir Klitschko, the top 10 includes Anthony Joshua (GBP 60 million), Sugar Ray Leonard (88), Tyson Fury (100), Lennox Lewis (103), Canelo Alvarez (105), Oscar de la Hoya (148), Manny Pacquiao (163), George Foreman (222) and Floyd Mayweather (400).

According to the Manchester Evening News, he held five belts for six years, making light work of almost everyone he came up against in that time with his jab-and-hold technique.

"The Ukrainian likely made the most money in his last two fights - when he received big paydays for fights against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, retiring after his loss to the latter," it says.