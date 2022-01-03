Facts

15:39 03.01.2022

Head of European diplomacy to visit Ukraine from Jan 4 to 6

European Union High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine on January 4-6.

As the press service of the European Commission reported on Monday, "his first trip abroad this year testifies to the EU's strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity at a time when the country is faced with a Russian military buildup and hybrid actions."

Borrell, accompanied by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, is expected to first visit eastern Ukraine and the disengagement line. Then he will travel to Kyiv, where he will meet with the Ukrainian authorities.

Tags: #eu #visit #borrell
Interfax-Ukraine
