Ukraine records 1,804 new cases of COVID-19 per day

As of Monday morning, 1,804 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 2,537 people recovered, 114 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"For the day on January 2 in Ukraine: 1,804 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease were recorded (of which 97 children and 24 health workers). Also over the past day: 1,168 people were hospitalized; 114 people died; some 2,537 people recovered," the message in the telegram channel said.

A day earlier, on January 2, some 1,863 new cases of COVID-19 were detected per day; some 5,026 new cases of COVID-19 were detected on January 1; some 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 were detected on December 31; 5,930 new confirmed cases were reported on December 30; on December 29, some 5,454 new cases of COVID-19 were detected.

For the entire time of the pandemic in Ukraine: 3.676.342 people fell ill; some 3.479.725 people recovered; some 96,301 people died.

On January 1 and 2, points and centers for vaccination of the population against COVID-19 in Ukraine are closed. On other days, they work as usual. You can find out the work schedule and sign up for vaccination here vaccination.covid19.gov.ua/list or through the contact center of the Ministry of Health 0 800 60 20 19.