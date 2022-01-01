Zelensky appoints Halushkin Commander of territorial defense forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Combat General Yuriy Halushkin as commander of the territorial defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the press service of the head of state has reported.

"From January 1, 2022, the law of Ukraine 'On the foundations of national resistance' is enacted, according to which the leading role in the organization and implementation of the tasks of the territorial defense of Ukraine belongs to the territorial defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message reads.

It is noted that Zelensky appointed military general Yuriy Halushkin as the commander of the territorial defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In 2001-2002, Halushkin was a member of the international peacekeeping operation in Kosovo (Federal Republic of Yugoslavia).

Since 2014, he has been a member of the forces and assets involved in the anti-terrorist operation (Joint Forces Operations) on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

From June 2014 to January 2015, he served as commander of the Highly Mobile Airborne Forces, which at that time were part of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that after the highly mobile landing troops became a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Halushkin was appointed deputy commander.

Since December 2019, he served as the chief inspector of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and since mid-2020 - Deputy Chief Inspector.

"For personal courage and high professionalism shown in protecting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, loyalty to the military oath, Brigadier General Yuriy Halushkin was awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of II and III degrees," the presidential press service said.