Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 8,609 people recovered, 209 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has reported.

"Over the past day on December 30 Ukraine has seen: 7,029 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (of which there are 404 children, 185 medical workers). Some 101,705 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The first dose was received by 27,065 people, the second dose by 72,834 people, 578 people received an additional dose, while 1,228 people received a booster dose. Also, over the past day, 1,578 people have been hospitalized, 209 people died, and 8,609 people recovered," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.