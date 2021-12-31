Facts

11:01 31.12.2021

Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 8,609 people recovered, 209 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has reported.

"Over the past day on December 30 Ukraine has seen: 7,029 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (of which there are 404 children, 185 medical workers). Some 101,705 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The first dose was received by 27,065 people, the second dose by 72,834 people, 578 people received an additional dose, while 1,228 people received a booster dose. Also, over the past day, 1,578 people have been hospitalized, 209 people died, and 8,609 people recovered," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:00 31.12.2021
Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

18:02 29.12.2021
Ukraine is fully included in 'yellow zone' of epidemic danger, COVID-19 incidence rise expected from mid-Jan – KSE

Ukraine is fully included in 'yellow zone' of epidemic danger, COVID-19 incidence rise expected from mid-Jan – KSE

11:54 29.12.2021
Donetsk, Chernihiv regions exceed COVID-19 detection rates

Donetsk, Chernihiv regions exceed COVID-19 detection rates

09:19 29.12.2021
Ukraine registers 5,454 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 5,454 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

16:12 28.12.2021
Volyn, Zaporizhia regions may leave 'red' zone of epidemic danger soon – Zelensky meeting

Volyn, Zaporizhia regions may leave 'red' zone of epidemic danger soon – Zelensky meeting

09:44 28.12.2021
Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

11:19 27.12.2021
Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

11:37 25.12.2021
Some 5,276 new cases of COVID-19 per day, 15,639 people recover, 268 die in Ukraine

Some 5,276 new cases of COVID-19 per day, 15,639 people recover, 268 die in Ukraine

16:00 23.12.2021
Ukraine, Hungary sign agreement on gas transportation from Jan 1, 2022 – Makogon

Ukraine, Hungary sign agreement on gas transportation from Jan 1, 2022 – Makogon

09:57 23.12.2021
Ukraine sees 7,312 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 7,312 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Issue of sanctions against Poroshenko not raised at NSDC meeting on Thursday - Danilov

Kyiv's court opens proceedings on suit of fugitive President Yanukovych against Rada regarding recognition of fact of his self-removal from office in 2014

Zelensky approves timing of military dismissal, conduct of conscriptions for military service in 2022

Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

LATEST

PGO actively works on transfer of PrivatBank case for UAH 8.3 bln to court - Venediktova

Issue of sanctions against Poroshenko not raised at NSDC meeting on Thursday - Danilov

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukravtodor plans to eliminate all dangerous places on roads by 2024

Kyiv's court opens proceedings on suit of fugitive President Yanukovych against Rada regarding recognition of fact of his self-removal from office in 2014

Putin, Biden to discuss agenda of recent virtual summit, topical aspects of security guarantee talks due in Jan in phone call on Thursday

Zelensky approves timing of military dismissal, conduct of conscriptions for military service in 2022

SBI reports suspicion to commander of militants, who led shelling on Ukrainian positions in Luhansk region

Woman injured in hospital fire in Kosiv died

State TV, Radio Committee forbids import of five children's books containing Russian propaganda

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD