Zelensky on talk with Blinken: Agreed to continue consultations to achieve peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the issues of achieving peace and support in countering Russian aggression.

"I had a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. We agreed to continue consultations to reconcile positions and coordinate diplomatic efforts to achieve peace. I was assured of full U.S. support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression," Zelensky said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Earlier, the U.S. Department of State announced a telephone conversation between Zelensky and Blinken.