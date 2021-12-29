Four people die, three hospitalized due to fire in hospital in Carpathian region

As a result of the explosion and the subsequent fire in the intensive care unit in Kosivska central regional hospital (Ivano-Frankivsk region), four people have died, and another three have been hospitalized in the regional hospital, head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration Svitlana Onischuk has said.

"Four people died. According to preliminary information, one person died from COVID-19 disease, and three people died from fire," Onischuk said.

She added that another three people were injured. They were sent to Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Clinical Hospital. "They are provided with a full range of assistance," said the head of the Regional State Administration.

As reported, an explosion occurred in Kosivska Central District Hospital, followed by a fire. The staff of the medical facility was evacuated by 12 patients even before the arrival of the fire and rescue units.

Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that in the ward where the fire occurred, the bodies of two dead (bedridden patients) were found, and four medical workers were injured, two of whom were in serious condition and two in a state of moderate severity. The victims were hospitalized with burns in the hospital.

The fire damaged a ward, medical equipment and beds on an area of 55 square meters. Twenty-one people and six units of equipment were involved in extinguishing, of which 11 people and two units of equipment were from the State Emergency Service.