Ukraine registers 5,454 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 5,454 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 12,352 recoveries and 307 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, Ukraine has recorded 5,454 new cases of COVID-19 (including 353 children and 98 medical workers), while 131,129 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 34,463 who received their first shot of a vaccine, 94,974 who received the second shot, and 402 who received an additional shot, and 1,290 who received a booster shot. In the past 24 hours, 1,153 people have been hospitalized, 307 have died, and 12,352 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,654,690 coronavirus infections, including 3,449,880 recoveries and 95,412 deaths.

As of this date, 14,639,498 Ukrainians have been vaccinated.