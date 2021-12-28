Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

Ukraine has registered 2,248 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), along with 4,789 recoveries and 134 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, December 27, Ukraine recorded 2,248 new cases of COVID-19 (including 137 children and 19 medical workers). A total of 46,024 people were vaccinated against coronavirus. The first dose was administered to 12,498 people, 33,231 people received the second dose, 98 people received an additional dose, and 197 people received booster shots. In the past 24 hours, 944 persons have been hospitalized, 134 have died, and 4,789 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3.649 million COVID-19 cases, including 3.438 million recoveries and 95,105 deaths.

A total of 14.605 million people have been vaccinated since the start of the vaccination campaign.