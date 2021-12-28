Facts

09:44 28.12.2021

Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

1 min read
Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

Ukraine has registered 2,248 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), along with 4,789 recoveries and 134 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, December 27, Ukraine recorded 2,248 new cases of COVID-19 (including 137 children and 19 medical workers). A total of 46,024 people were vaccinated against coronavirus. The first dose was administered to 12,498 people, 33,231 people received the second dose, 98 people received an additional dose, and 197 people received booster shots. In the past 24 hours, 944 persons have been hospitalized, 134 have died, and 4,789 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3.649 million COVID-19 cases, including 3.438 million recoveries and 95,105 deaths.

A total of 14.605 million people have been vaccinated since the start of the vaccination campaign.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:19 27.12.2021
Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

11:37 25.12.2021
Some 5,276 new cases of COVID-19 per day, 15,639 people recover, 268 die in Ukraine

Some 5,276 new cases of COVID-19 per day, 15,639 people recover, 268 die in Ukraine

16:00 23.12.2021
Ukraine, Hungary sign agreement on gas transportation from Jan 1, 2022 – Makogon

Ukraine, Hungary sign agreement on gas transportation from Jan 1, 2022 – Makogon

09:57 23.12.2021
Ukraine sees 7,312 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 7,312 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

09:23 22.12.2021
Coronavirus morbidity growing in Ukraine for two consecutive days

Coronavirus morbidity growing in Ukraine for two consecutive days

17:39 21.12.2021
Six Ukrainian regions passing to 'yellow' epidemiological zone

Six Ukrainian regions passing to 'yellow' epidemiological zone

16:56 21.12.2021
Ukraine harvests 84 mln tonnes of grain, 22.6 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2021 – minister

Ukraine harvests 84 mln tonnes of grain, 22.6 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2021 – minister

10:17 20.12.2021
Daily COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,536 in Ukraine

Daily COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,536 in Ukraine

12:35 18.12.2021
Some 7,503 new COVID-19 cases, 18,534 recoveries, 288 deaths reported per day in Ukraine

Some 7,503 new COVID-19 cases, 18,534 recoveries, 288 deaths reported per day in Ukraine

11:27 18.12.2021
First case of Omicron COVID-19 variant recorded in Ukraine

First case of Omicron COVID-19 variant recorded in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

Some 5,276 new cases of COVID-19 per day, 15,639 people recover, 268 die in Ukraine

LATEST

Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Trucks with 28 tonnes of humanitarian aid enter ORDLO via Schastia checkpoint

Territorial defense headquarters being established in Kyiv

NATO Secretary General expects to convene Russia-NATO Council on Jan 12

Sea of ​​Azov may become springboard for Russia-Ukraine possible armed conflict – media

Shuliak on joining faction members to MFO 'Reasonable Politics:' Let them hand over mandate, create own political brands

Regional organizations to nominate candidates for Servants of People disciplinary commission, congress to approve its composition – Shuliak

Stefanchuk signs law on localization in mechanical engineering

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD