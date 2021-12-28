Facts

09:27 28.12.2021

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Since the beginning of the day on December 27, nine violations of the ceasefire have been recorded by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas, one of them with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, according to the Facebook page of the Joint Force Operation (JFO).

"As a result of the enemy's actions, two servicemen of the Joint Forces were wounded. The soldiers are in medical facilities. Their state of health is grave," the JFO said.

In the direction of the village of New York (Donetsk region), the enemy opened fire three times from automatic and heavy grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms.

Near Novozvanivka (Luhansk region), Russian-occupation forces used anti-tank missile systems.

Not far from the village of Hnutove (Donetsk region), the enemy deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle, with the help of which VOG-17 shots were dropped.

In the area of ​​Novoluhansk (Donetsk region), the enemy fired using automatic easel grenade launchers, and near Maryinka (Donetsk region) using mortars of 120 mm caliber.

In the vicinity of Krasnohorivka and Travneve (Donetsk region), Russian-occupation forces opened fire from automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers.

"The Ukrainian defenders opened fire in return, without using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, and forced the enemy to stop shelling," the JFO said.

