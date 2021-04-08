Economy

12:26 08.04.2021

Bill on urban planning reform to be voted in Rada in May-June – MP Shuliak

2 min read
The final bill on urban planning reform will be considered in parliament in May-June, MP (from the Servant of the People faction), Head of the Coordination Council for solving problems in urban planning Olena Shuliak told Interfax-Ukraine.

Shuliak said that during the recent meeting of the Coordination Council for solving solving problems in urban planning, a discussion was held on the bill on reforming public regulation in the urban development sector, prepared by the Ministry of Regional Development. She said there are a number of other bills on the reform of architectural and construction control in the Verkhovna Rada.

"Therefore, we recommended the Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional and Urban Development and the Committee on Law Enforcement to process them and determine their position. Together with the Association of Ukrainian Cities and the city councils of Kyiv, Dnipro and Lviv, additional discussions (of bills) should be organized in the Ministry of Regional Development in order to to finally agree on all the proposals," the MP said.

The council also provided recommendations within the urban development control reform to the Justice Ministry and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"We have set clear deadlines for all this, and all of them are no later than May. We decided so, because in May or June 2021 we plan to vote in parliament for the final bill on urban planning reform," Shuliak said.

Interfax-Ukraine
