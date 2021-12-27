Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

Almost 1,900 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were recorded in Ukraine as of Monday morning, the Ukrainian Health Ministry press service said.

More than 4,500 people have recovered and 133 have died, the press service said.

"A total of 1,864 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Ukraine on December 26 (including 138 children and 12 healthcare workers); 29,476 people were vaccinated against coronavirus. The first dose was administered to 8,776 people, 20,434 people received the second dose, 88 people received an additional dose, and 178 people received booster shots. A total of 1,053 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours; 133 people died; 4,527 people recovered," the country's Health Ministry said on Telegram.

A total of 3.647 million people have contracted COVID-19, some 3.433 million people have recovered, and 94,971 people have died of COVID-19 in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 14.593 million people have been vaccinated since the start of the vaccination campaign.