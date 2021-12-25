Some 5,276 new cases of COVID-19 per day, 15,639 people recover, 268 die in Ukraine

As of Saturday morning, 5,276 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 15,639 people recovered, 268 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"During the day on December 24, some 5,276 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which children - 378, medical workers - 90), 1,689 people were hospitalized, 15,639 patients recovered, 268 deaths," the ministry said on Telegram.

During the day, 117,222 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The first dose was received by 37,505 people, fully immunized - 78,821 people, 529 people received an additional dose.