Facts

12:20 24.12.2021

Cabinet may form Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board next week - Kubrakov

1 min read
Cabinet may form Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board next week - Kubrakov

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine may form the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia next week.

"The nomination committee has already taken place, all independent members of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia have been defined, therefore there are no obstacles to officially launch the work of the supervisory board. I think that the government will make this decision next week," Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said during a press conference at the Great Construction: Roads and Bridges forum in Kyiv.

As reported, the Ministry of Infrastructure expects that the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia will be formed in December.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:59 01.12.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts transit traffic in Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts transit traffic in Ukraine

12:10 09.11.2021
Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

11:47 09.11.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia to transfer passenger transportation to Deutsche Bahn from 2022 – minister

Ukrzaliznytsia to transfer passenger transportation to Deutsche Bahn from 2022 – minister

14:14 23.10.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia to open vaccination points against COVID-19 at railway stations in all regional centers

Ukrzaliznytsia to open vaccination points against COVID-19 at railway stations in all regional centers

12:12 21.10.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia ready to attract Deutsche Bahn specialists on clear terms with remuneration tied to KPI

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to attract Deutsche Bahn specialists on clear terms with remuneration tied to KPI

16:14 07.10.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia has no plan to raise ticket prices for passengers in 2022

Ukrzaliznytsia has no plan to raise ticket prices for passengers in 2022

12:59 25.08.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia to enhance passenger transportation management with Deutsche Bahn team in 2022

Ukrzaliznytsia to enhance passenger transportation management with Deutsche Bahn team in 2022

11:22 12.08.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia not ready for grain season – new acting head

Ukrzaliznytsia not ready for grain season – new acting head

17:59 02.08.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia restores 70% of long-distance passenger traffic in July from 2019 level

Ukrzaliznytsia restores 70% of long-distance passenger traffic in July from 2019 level

09:58 30.07.2021
Rail tracks to Chornobyl NPP ready for operation, first test train passes – Ukrzaliznytsia

Rail tracks to Chornobyl NPP ready for operation, first test train passes – Ukrzaliznytsia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Modernization of intl checkpoints in Ukraine starts in 2022 – Zelensky

Defense Ministry plans to revise list of professions liable for military service for women 'towards reduction'

Ukrainian Armed Forces ready to open fire in response in case of military threat - Zaluzhny

'Putin's statement about Ukraine's alleged preparation of 'military operation' in Donbas not true - Ukrainian MFA

Supreme Court summons Zelensky as respondent in Poroshenko's lawsuit

LATEST

Modernization of intl checkpoints in Ukraine starts in 2022 – Zelensky

Defense Ministry plans to revise list of professions liable for military service for women 'towards reduction'

About 1.5 mln Ukrainians sign declarations with family doctors in 2021

USA welcomes OSCE statement on ceasefire measures in Donbas

Stoltenberg discusses situation on Ukraine-Russia border with US Secretary of State, German FM, British Defense Minister

U.S. together with NATO ready to interact with Russia on security guarantees, discuss problems - Ambassador Sullivan

Ukrainian Armed Forces ready to open fire in response in case of military threat - Zaluzhny

'Putin's statement about Ukraine's alleged preparation of 'military operation' in Donbas not true - Ukrainian MFA

Supreme Court summons Zelensky as respondent in Poroshenko's lawsuit

Meeting of selection commission for SAPO head to continue on Dec 24

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD