Cabinet may form Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board next week - Kubrakov

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine may form the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia next week.

"The nomination committee has already taken place, all independent members of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia have been defined, therefore there are no obstacles to officially launch the work of the supervisory board. I think that the government will make this decision next week," Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said during a press conference at the Great Construction: Roads and Bridges forum in Kyiv.

As reported, the Ministry of Infrastructure expects that the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia will be formed in December.