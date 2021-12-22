Facts

16:48 22.12.2021

President creates appropriate pressure for Ukraine to get real prospects of participation in NATO – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal believes that the President of Ukraine is working to create appropriate sentiments in the international community so that Ukraine really gets real prospects for participation in NATO.

"The movement of Ukraine in the Euro-Atlantic direction is spelled out in the Constitution. Participation in NATO is our constitutional goal. Today, the president, as the guarantor of the Constitution, creates an appropriate international sentiment, creates the appropriate pressure for Ukraine to really get real prospects for participation in NATO," he said at a briefing following the results of a working trip to Ivano-Frankivsk region on Wednesday.

The prime minister said there is such a political will on the part of Ukraine, and the question is in international partners: how realistic is Ukraine's perspective in NATO.

According to Shmyhal, there should be a clear "deadline" and a clear roadmap for Ukraine's movement to NATO.

