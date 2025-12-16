Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:50 16.12.2025

Concept of underwater mine clearance developed by Ministry of Defense

2 min read
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, within the conference "Depth of Security – 2025," developed a framework concept for underwater mine clearance in Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

The ministry noted that this decision "forms the basis for the systematic development of underwater mine clearance in Ukraine — a critically important area that ensures the safety of waterways, restores economic activity, and protects the environment in the face of armed aggression by the Russian Federation."

Conference participants focused on creating a comprehensive system for cleaning water and coastal areas. Specialized expert groups will work on the regulatory framework, standardization methods, operational procedures, assessment, verification, certification, diver-sapper training, ecology, and handling explosive objects in aquatic environments.

The work plan for 2026 includes developing a national standard for demining water areas, preparing a methodology for certifying underwater demining equipment adapted to current conditions, conducting training at the UTTC training and testing complex to ensure the systematic training of specialists and the formation of a personnel reserve, and creating a register of technical solutions for demining water areas.

"Special attention was paid to strengthening international partnership. Among the priorities are the provision of expert and technical assistance for the development of national capabilities and the expansion of training programs for sapper divers with the participation of international instructors," the Ministry of Defense noted.

The conference was attended by representatives of the Main Department of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety of the Ministry of Defense, security agencies, mine action experts, specialists of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, international partners and specialized organizations.

Tags: #ministry_of_defense

