Stefanchuk to call on speakers of world parliaments to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk intends in January 2022 to appeal to the speakers of the parliaments of the countries of the world with a request to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as genocide.

"One of the fundamentally important for the creation and development of our state is the issue of the Holodomor. The world must know the truth about it, just as it learned about the Holocaust. Next year we will mark the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor. In this regard, in January next year, I will personally appeal to the speakers of the world's parliaments with a request to recognize the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people," the speaker said at the annual conference of Ukrainian ambassadors "Diplomacy 30. Strategy of a Strong State" on Wednesday.

At the same time, he stressed that the support of this initiative on the part of the Ukrainian ambassadors and its correct presentation, taking into account the specifics of each country, are critically important.

"I think that the entire Ukrainian people will be sincerely grateful if our ambassadors in all countries contribute to the adoption of appropriate decisions by the governments and parliaments of the world. And therefore I call upon the ambassadors in those countries that have not yet recognized this terrible crime of the Soviet Union and the communist regime, to convince the parliamentarians of these countries to take appropriate decisions," Stefanchuk said.