14:16 21.12.2021

Overall progress in implementation of EU-Ukraine Association Agreement is over 61% - Stefanishyna

The overall progress in the implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union is more than 61%, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna has said.

"As of today, we have more than 61% of the fulfillment of all obligations under the Association Agreement. In fact, in half the term for which the agreement is designed," Stefanishyna said at the online briefing titled "EU and NATO Annual Results" on Tuesday.

According to her, in 2021 the Verkhovna Rada adopted more than 30 bills on various sectoral issues of the implementation of the Association Agreement.

